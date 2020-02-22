UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Results

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker

Feb 22, 2020 (23rd in New Zealand)

Spark Arena

Auckland, New Zealand

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Paul Felder (17-4, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker (19-8, #7 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jimmy Crute (10-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (14-3, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-5, #12 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Yan Xiaonan (11-1, 1 NC, #20 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:

Ben Sosoli (7-2, 2 NC, #36 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima (16-6-1, #20 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Brad Riddell (7-1, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Magomed Mustafaev (14-2, #31 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Kevin Aguilar (17-2, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Zubaira Tukhugov (18-4-1, #59 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Jalin Turner (8-5, #53 ranked lightweight) vs Joshua Culibao (8-0)

Welterweights:

Jake Matthews (15-4, #35 ranked welterweight) vs Emil Meek (9-4-1, 1 NC, #66 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Callan Potter (18-8, #67 ranked welterweight) vs Song Kenan (15-4, #49 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO

Flyweights:

Kai Kara-France (20-8, 1 NC, #12 ranked flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

vs Tyson Nam (16-10, 1 NC, #16 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Loma Lookboonme (4-1, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (11-7, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (27-30, 28-29 x 2)

Women’s Flyweights:

Priscila Cachoeira (8-3, #35 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1

vs Shana Dobson (3-3, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

