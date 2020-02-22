UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Results

Updates

By February 22, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker
Feb 22, 2020 (23rd in New Zealand)
Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs Hooker Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,151 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 3,200-9,900 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Paul Felder   (17-4, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker   (19-8, #7 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Jimmy Crute   (10-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk  (14-3, 1 NC, #24 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Karolina Kowalkiewicz   (12-5, #12 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Yan Xiaonan   (11-1, 1 NC, #20 ranked women’s strawweight)

Heavyweights:
Ben Sosoli   (7-2, 2 NC, #36 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima   (16-6-1, #20 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Brad Riddell   (7-1, #66 ranked lightweight) vs Magomed Mustafaev   (14-2, #31 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Kevin Aguilar   (17-2, #31 ranked featherweight) vs Zubaira Tukhugov   (18-4-1, #59 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Jalin Turner   (8-5, #53 ranked lightweight) vs Joshua Culibao  (8-0)

Welterweights:
Jake Matthews   (15-4, #35 ranked welterweight) vs  Emil Meek   (9-4-1, 1 NC, #66 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:
Callan Potter   (18-8, #67 ranked welterweight) vs Song Kenan   (15-4, #49 ranked welterweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO

Flyweights:
Kai Kara-France   (20-8, 1 NC, #12 ranked flyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

vs Tyson Nam   (16-10, 1 NC, #16 ranked flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Loma Lookboonme   (4-1, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill   (11-7, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (27-30, 28-29 x 2)

Women’s Flyweights:
Priscila Cachoeira   (8-3, #35 ranked women’s flyweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 1

vs Shana Dobson   (3-3, #21 ranked women’s flyweight)

