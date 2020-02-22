Vide of JR Smith playing pick-up basketball shows he's ready to sign with NBA team

It’s only a matter of time until JR Smith ends up back in the NBA, as a few teams are apparently sniffing around about what type of shape he’s currently in.

And while Smith hasn’t played in an NBA game since Nov. 19, 2018, he’s still been playing pickup games. Not only that, given his athletic body type, it’s not like he’s ever been a guy to pack on the pounds.

In fact, he still looks to have the same physique as he did when we last saw him in the NBA, judging by this recent video of him playing in a pickup game.

J.R. Smith is looking league ready 👀pic.twitter.com/55RRf14xve — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 22, 2020

It will be interesting to see if the Lakers come calling — reuniting Smith with LeBron James.