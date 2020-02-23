Antonio Brown raps in Atlanta nightclub to entertain crowd (Video)

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown is a man of many talents, apparently.

Brown is currently working out in hopes of getting back in the NFL, although he’s still suspended indefinitely by the league, so he’ll have to work on getting that lifted first.

In the meantime, he’s working on his rap game, apparently attempting to mimic former teammate Le’Veon Bell, who’s released a number of tracks over the years.

AB was in an Atlanta nightclub on Saturday, brought in to show off his rap “skills,” and that’s exactly what he did.

Antonio Brown is a full blown rapper now. He was performing in the club in Atlanta last night pic.twitter.com/xZe2UPfBgV — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) February 23, 2020

OK then.