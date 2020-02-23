Change is constant with Eagles and with life

There are more important things in the world than following every minor offseason plot twist in this sport. What matters is to keep it all in perspective. You lose guys, you add new guys, you clear some conscientious objectors for combat duty as medics. It’s basically the Hacksaw Ridge model. And never underestimate the contribution of a courageous medic. The Eagles understand that concept as much as any NFL team.

Fortunately it’s the Toy Department of Life, and not the real thing—except for the physical pain.

Free agency begins in less than a month and the draft follows in late April.

The Eagles have put WR Alshon Jeffery on the trading block. They also released veteran linebacker Nigel Bradham, a mainstay in Jim Schwartz’s defense the last four seasons.

Welp, there go two more veterans of that 2017 Super Bowl team.

Then you have TE Zach Ertz (with two years still left on his contract) expressing doubt publicly about his likelihood of being traded at what many consider max value. Add to that the drama of who will fill the backup QB role in 2020. Then there’s Malcolm Jenkins at FS who wants an extension or he could be a no-show.

Fine. It’s the kind of turnover question which defines the new normal in the league.

Cornerback stability? Not even close. The Eagles have been linked to Lions star Darius Slay, who’s looking to get paid, traded or both, but they could also have their eyes set on the prize of free agency.

Byron Jones has gone from former unknown cornerback out of Connecticut, to on the brink of possibly being the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

Jones is about to reset the cornerback market and with every team in the NFC East looking to secure his services, the Eagles could be preparing to jump into sweepstakes that could end up netting the talented defensive back around $16 million per season, according to CBS Sports’ Joel Corry.

Then the Chicago Bears announced the release of veteran wide receiver Taylor Gabriel on Friday. Gabriel, who was released along with cornerback Prince Amukamara, will become a free agent after his departure from Chicago. Both players are considered to be of great interest to the Eagles.

We could go on and on with the trade/FA speculations, there’s plenty more, but the reality is your Philadelphia Eagles will in the end have about 15 new names on the roster come September.

~BROZ at Drafttek has adjusted his #1 pick in the draft for the Eagles:

21 Philadelphia

Henry Ruggs III Alabama WR Reach/Value: -10 Height: 6’0″ Weight: 183