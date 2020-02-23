Look: Mark Davis, Jon Gruden spotted together at Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight to spark memes

One of the biggest fights of the past year took place in Las Vegas on Saturday night, so it was only fitting that two of the soon-to-be biggest sports figures in the area were at the event.
Raiders owner Mark Davis and head coach Jon Gruden are busy preparing for their team’s move to Las Vegas, so it made sense for them to be at MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Deontay Wilder – Tyson Fury fight.
They were spotted there, along with some other NFL’ers such as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
As for Davis and Gruden, well, they got the meme treatment.
Too funny.
