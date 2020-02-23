Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Deandre Ayton

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Deandre Ayton

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Deandre Ayton

By February 23, 2020

By: |

Feb 22, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) dunks the ball as Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford (12) stands nearby during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Deandre Ayton – Phoenix (vs Chicago)

28 points, 12-20 FG, 4-5 FT, 19 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 blocks

Seven turnovers is rough, but the rest of the line is stellar.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home