Peyton Manning spotted drinking beers at Mardi Gras parade (Video)

It’s always fun to play “Where’s Waldo?” at Mardi Gras, as we never really now who’ll be seen in the crowd in or around the French Quarter.

There are normally a number of celebrities there, and sure enough, this year’s big event was no different.

Soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was seen in the crowd, catching some beads and sipping on a beer.

Not your typical fan in the crowd of a Mardi Gras parade in NOLA 🤣 #TheSheriff 🐐 (via @Saints) pic.twitter.com/AgV0ERXrFO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 23, 2020

The only way to really have made that moment better, is if Manning was up on the balcony slinging bead dimes to everyone below. That would’ve been fun.