Ronald Acuna shows off ridiculous power crushing 11 straight opposite-field home runs (Video)

Ronald Acuna was awarded a massive $100 million contract extension, and with great money, comes great responsibilities.
Acuna did struggle with consistency last season, appearing to take a step back from where he was in 2018. But he’s worked hard over the offseason, and he apparently has been working on limiting his strikeouts.
He does, however, still have ridiculous opposite-field power, as he showed during a recent spring training practice. Acuna stood in during a batting practice session, and he proceeded to crush 11 consecutive opposite-field home runs.
Pitchers beware of pitching him away — Acuna can go oppo with ease.
