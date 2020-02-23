Sports betting is something which has been popular for many years with new markets growing every single year. In the past, you might have only placed a bet on horse racing or football but now you can bet on everything from basketball games around the world to eSports. Many people like to bet on sports as it can feel as though they are really getting involved in the action.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the different kinds of sports betting that you can enjoy. We’ll talk about everything from horse racing to golf. Keep reading to find out more about the different types of sports betting and what you can get involved in.

Football

Football betting is one of the most popular forms of betting on sports and it has been around for many years. Back when football matches first became a pass-time, football fans around the world decided to place a wager on their favorite team. Football is known for being a sport that brings fans together and there is often fierce rivalry. This can encourage bets to be placed as fans want a piece of the action.

Some of the things that you might place a bet on in a football match include the number of corners taken, the outright winner and the winner of the entire league. The World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events that fans place bets on every single year. It is clear that football betting is set to be a popular activity for many more years.

Horse Racing

Another popular sport that many people like to place bets on is horse racing. This sport is great for those who want to enjoy a day at the races with their friends as these can usually be quite grand events. At these events, many people like to get involved in horse races betting. There can be a lot of money up for grabs if you happen to bet on the winner of the race.

With horse racing, the bet is usually on the winner but there are some alternatives that can be placed. While big events like the Grand National are very popular, there are also some excellent horse racing events that happen every single day. Those who visit betting shops can see these for themselves.

Golf

If you are a fan of golf, you will probably already know about all of the big competitions that are held throughout the year. Golf is a very popular sport and around the world, many people like to tune into their TV to see what the pros are up to next. This then leads to sports betting on golf as people want to get a slice of the action for themselves.

When it comes to betting on golf, there are a few things that you can bet on. The most popular bet is for the golfer that wins the tournament. You might bet on the Australian Open, for example, and decide on the top golfer for that day. Some popular golfers that have had bets placed on them before include Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods amongst many others.

Tennis

One of the most popular sports to bet on is also tennis. This sport has a worldwide audience and some of the top tennis players in the world find themselves the subject of a bet. Tennis is a great sport as it can be very intense and there are different rounds which make for good betting markets.

When it comes to the big tournaments like Wimbledon, for example, the stakes are high and some tennis players will have better odds than others. While some might head to the tennis matches and watch their bet play out, others might stick to watching it at home and changing their bet as the game goes on.

Basketball

Fans of basketball might also decide to bet on this sport as it can be very exciting. A basketball game can be very fast-paced and fans might enjoy the fact that their bet can change at any minute. Some of the top basketball markets involve bets placed on the NBA. NBA stands for the National Basketball Association and this is the host of many of the top basketball matches in the USA.

Gamblers might decide to place their bet on the basketball team that wins the game or the players that makes the most free throws. Either way, sports betting on basketball can be very exciting.

Rugby

The Six Nations is a big tournament that sweeps the rugby world in Europe. This tournament is currently being held and for this reason, there is a lot of sports betting going on. Some people like to bet on their home country winning the trophy at the end, while others decide to place a bet on the team that they think might actually win the game.

Rugby is similar to football in the different kinds of bets that are available and this is what makes it a great sport to bet on. You might bet on the winner or you might bet on the number of tries. Rugby is sure to be a popular sport to be on for a while.

Conclusion

As you can see from this article, there are many different kinds of sports betting that you can get involved in. Whether you want to place a bet on a sport that you are planning on watching or you’d rather place a bet on one that you get a tip for, it can be very exciting.

Horse racing and football bets are definitely the most popular but other sports do have their moments. If there is ever a big tennis or golfing tournament being held, there will be companies out there offering odds on the contenders. If you have never placed a sports bet before, this might be something that you’d like to consider.