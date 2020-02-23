Tyson Fury licks blood off Deontay Wilder to troll him after win (Video)

Boxing fans watched Tyson Fury put on a masterclass in both technique and trolling after Saturday’s win over Deontay Wilder at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fury dominated the fight from start to finish, which is rare for a heavyweight fight of this magnitude, considering how evenly-matched we believed the fighters to be. They did, after all, fight to a split-decision draw the first time they met roughly 14 months ago.

This time was different, though, as Fury beat up on Wilder from start to finish, and eventually won in the seventh round via TKO. Not only that, he even trolled the hell out of Wilder by licking the blood off him toward the end of the fight.

It's one thing to dominate your opponent, which Fury did. It's another to lick the blood off him in doing so. That's some next-level trolling. pic.twitter.com/mweZThvH4B — The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) February 23, 2020

Savage.