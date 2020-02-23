Congratulations to Anton B for winning our UFC Auckland! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Norfolk on Feb 29th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Dan Hooker – 72%
Jimmy Crute – 61%
Ben Sosoli – 60%
Yan Xiaonan – 53%
Brad Riddell – 53%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 19-6 (76%)
UFC Auckland Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Anton B
|11
|2
|Nathan H.
|10
|2
|Ryan Key
|10
|4
|Barry Oh
|9
|4
|Daniel
|9
|4
|Robert Oakes
|9
|4
|Vic Rattanasithy
|9
|8
|Alex Hansen
|8
|8
|Chris Yee
|8
|8
|Dan Caughtry
|8
|8
|Jordan Blick
|8
|12
|Brandon Kaplan
|7
|12
|COOPER EVANS
|7
|12
|Dave K.
|7
|12
|Herman Martinez
|7
|12
|Jess
|7
|12
|Jose
|7
|12
|Michael J.
|7
|12
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|7
|20
|Ben M
|6
|20
|Braeden nesbitt
|6
|20
|Dillon
|6
|20
|Jared storey
|6
|20
|Jesse King
|6
|20
|Owen Castle
|6
|20
|Rodney
|6
|20
|Ron T.
|6
|20
|Ryan Galloway
|6
|20
|shaun johnson
|6
|30
|Brian Monico
|5
|30
|Brighton
|5
|30
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|30
|David Ready
|5
|30
|Derek Imm
|5
|30
|Ethan
|5
|30
|James Weise
|5
|30
|John
|5
|30
|Joseph Jackson
|5
|30
|Liam Thomson
|5
|30
|Omar Comin’
|5
|30
|Sam Keary
|5
|30
|Steve Risk
|5
|30
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|44
|Alan
|4
|44
|Callum Oldfield
|4
|44
|Enoch Thomas
|4
|44
|glen STANLEY
|4
|44
|Isaac
|4
|44
|Jason Sun
|4
|44
|Kody
|4
|44
|larry chaput
|4
|44
|SternFan74
|4
|53
|Neil H.
|3
|53
|Rodney M
|3
|53
|ryanC
|3
|53
|Shemp DeYoung
|3
|53
|theJawas
|3
|58
|Katie “Da Boss” Long
|1
February Top Five
|1
|Daniel
|18
|2
|Anton B
|17
|3
|Barry Oh
|13
|3
|Nathan H.
|13
|3
|Robert oakes
|13
|3
|Vic Rattanasithy
|13
2020 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Daniel
|36
|2
|Anton
|33
|3
|Dave K.
|32
|3
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|32
|5
|Sternfan74
|31
|6
|Nathan H.
|30
|6
|Robert Oakes
|30
|6
|The MMA Manifesto
|30
|9
|Herman Martinez
|29
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|27
|10
|Derek Imm
|27
|10
|Joseph Jackson
|27
|10
|ryanC
|27
