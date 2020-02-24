2020 Oilers Rig Trade Deadline Live Blog

Good morning Oilers fans! Happy trade deadline day! The Edmonton Oilers are officially buyers at this year’s annual event, with the club already making one addition. Just moments before the game went final last night in Los Angeles, the Oilers announced the acquisition of defenseman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings for Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft choice.

GM Ken Holland has added veteran depth on defense in the form of a strong puck mover who can also help on the powerplay. With Detroit retaining 50% and the pick being a 4th, the Oilers did quite well here. It’s a low risk trade with the potential for a high reward.

It will not be the last move that Holland makes prior to today’s deadline. The club has turned its attention to help up front, specifically on the wings.

The Oilers maintain their interest in Ottawa forward Tyler Ennis, which we have been reporting here with frequency over the last few weeks. Edmonton is hardly alone in the pursuit of Ennis, however.

Holland had expressed interest in Montreal’s Ilya Kovalchuk, but he was dealt to Washington on Sunday night. It’s unknown if the Canadiens will move him, but Holland has expressed interest in Tomas Tatar recently. Nick Cousins could be a target out of Montreal as well.

The Oilers have snooped around Anaheim’s Derek Grant, and the club has looked at Andreas Athanasiou from the Red Wings.

JG Pageau was long rumored to be a target for the Oilers, but the smoke has faded there. Perhaps with Pageau’s market softening and a trade looking more likely, Holland will jump back in.

Money could be headed out today as well. The Oilers are not opposed to dealing Jujhar Khaira, and I believe he has been shopped around the league. Some have connected him to the Boston Bruins, but Bruins sources deny any potential interest at this point in time. Melker Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks could be a target to replace the disappointing Khaira.

Alex Chiasson and Sam Gagner could also be on the move today. Both could be used to offset money in a deal for a forward. Gagner, whose contract expires after the season, is the more likely option. Ditto for AHL defenseman Brandon Manning.

This blog will be updated throughout the day with the latest news regarding the Oilers and their pursuit of roster help.