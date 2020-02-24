Deontay Wilder blames silly walk-out costume for loss against Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury absolutely dominated Deontay Wilder in Saturday’s bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena, winning via TKO in the seventh round, and the loser offered one of the most bizarre excuses as to why that you’ll ever here from an athlete.
Wilder didn’t give credit to Fury after the fight was over, nor did he blame his preparation or conditioning for why he was beaten up from start to finish.
Instead, he blamed a prop — one that Wilder donned while walking out to the ring introductions. Wilder wore a silly-looking $40,000 costume that made him look like a demonic knight, and apparently it weighed 40 pounds. He claimed that it weakened his legs before the fight, and affected his performance.
If true, one would think that he would’ve worn the costume before the biggest fight of his career, to see how it felt. Either way, it was a moronic decision by Wilder and his camp, and it may have cost him.
