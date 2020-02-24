Combat

Fight of the Day: George Foreman vs. Jimmy Young

Fight of the Day: George Foreman vs. Jimmy Young

Combat

Fight of the Day: George Foreman vs. Jimmy Young

By February 24, 2020

By: |

 

Date: March 17, 1977
Card:
Championship(s):
Venue: Roberto Clemente Coliseum
Location: San Juan, Puerto Rico

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home