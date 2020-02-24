All across the globe, horse racing takes place and is much enjoyed, whether it is being watched, or the best odds are being bet on. There are many fans of the sport who are more familiar with it in regions such as the Americas, the United Kingdom, and Australia, since these nations house some of the globally recognized races throughout the year. Besides these countries, horse racing is slowly gaining fame in places such as Japan, France, and even the United Arab Emirates, with each nation holding some significant races within the year. We describe horse racing around the world, with some of the famous tracks found in the different countries in this article.

Horse Racing in Africa

Our first stop is Africa, where the sport isn’t famous but is slowly gaining popularity. Horse racing in Africa is renowned in only two countries, namely South Africa and Mauritius. Horse racing in Mauritius is extremely popular even though there is only one course, and a trendy one at that; the Champ de Mars Racecourse. The Champs de Mars is the oldest racecourse in the entire southern hemisphere, averaging up to 20,000 guests annually. This number is divided among all the classic events held at the location.

South Africa, on the other hand, is known for the J & B Met and the Summer Cup competitions. They entered into the horse racing limelight in the 19th century and have since hosted a series of notable races in addition to the Durban July Handicap, their first and leading horse race.

Horse Racing in Asia

Asia and all its nations are very popular in the horse racing universe, with most of them housing some of the world’s major races. The three leading nations that enjoy such popularity include Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan. Other Asian countries take part in the sport, like China, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. These countries aren’t that well-known for the sport, however. Over 20,000 races take place in Japan annually, making it one of the leading nations in the world for the sport. Perhaps the unique horse racing characteristic found in Asia is the Ban’ei style of racing, where the horse is made to pull sleds. Other race types they partake in include the hump and flat races.

Horse Racing in Australia

Another nation where horse racing is exceptionally common and famous is Australia. This is a country known for Thoroughbred horse racing, before their rugby and football leagues. They surpass all other nations in the world with over 300 racecourses, with most of their races being the flat horse race. Prize money in Australia isn’t as much as what you get in the US or Japan, but it’s still a substantial amount that is well envied. Besides the race itself, horse race betting is also widespread in Australia and plays an integral part in the beauty of the sport.

Horse Racing in Europe

Horse racing is very popular in several countries all over Europe, including the Czech Republic, Poland, and France. The last nation, however, is considered to be Europe’s central racing station, after the UK and Ireland. Some of the famous races in France are the Prix de Diane, Grand Prix de Paris, and the Prix du Jockey Club. The most famous and most attended, however, is the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, held at the Longchamp Racecourse in Paris.

Horse Racing in the UK & Ireland

In Ireland and the United Kingdom, horse racing is the oldest and most loved sport you will find, especially with the involvement of betting. It comes second only to football when categorized as a spectator sport. Throughout the year, horse racing takes place in different portions of the nation, in different formats and with varying standards. The United Kingdom allows for all types of horse racing, with several racecourses available annually for each competition, from the Grand national to Cheltenham 2020.