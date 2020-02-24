Isles acquire Jean-Gabriel Pageau from Ottawa for haul of draft picks

The days of the Islanders being quiet at the NHL Trade Deadline appear to be over.
The Islanders picked up Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in a sizable deal just hours before the deadline. In return, the Islanders are sending a first and second-round pick at this year’s draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2022 if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.
The 2020 first-round pick will become a first-round selection in 2021 if the Islanders pick in the top three this June, Dreger reported.
The Islanders confirmed the trade just after 10:30 AM on Monday.
Pageau, 27, is in the middle of a career year with 24 goals. He also has 40 points in 60 games this season.
He also brings a career 52.2 percent success rate in the faceoff circle and is a solid penalty killer.
The massive haul for Pageau would appear to indicate that Lou Lamoriello is confident that the Islanders can re-sign Pageau after this season. Pageau is in the final year of a three-year.
