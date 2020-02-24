Isles acquire Jean-Gabriel Pageau from Ottawa for haul of draft picks

The days of the Islanders being quiet at the NHL Trade Deadline appear to be over.

The Islanders picked up Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in a sizable deal just hours before the deadline. In return, the Islanders are sending a first and second-round pick at this year’s draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2022 if the Islanders win the Stanley Cup, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The 2020 first-round pick will become a first-round selection in 2021 if the Islanders pick in the top three this June, Dreger reported.

Pageau to Isles for a 1st in 2020 that shifts to a 1st in 2021 if the Isles pick in top 3 of the June Draft. No conditions on 2nd round pick in 2020. Conditional 3rd if the Isles win the Stanley Cup this year only. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2020

The Islanders confirmed the trade just after 10:30 AM on Monday.

Pageau, 27, is in the middle of a career year with 24 goals. He also has 40 points in 60 games this season.

He also brings a career 52.2 percent success rate in the faceoff circle and is a solid penalty killer.

The massive haul for Pageau would appear to indicate that Lou Lamoriello is confident that the Islanders can re-sign Pageau after this season. Pageau is in the final year of a three-year.