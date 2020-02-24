Joe Burrow posts funny tweet about hand size criticism

LSU product Joe Burrow is on track to become the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, and he has a lot of strengths going for him, in terms of his skill set, but hand size isn’t one of them.

And while it may seem silly, it’s important to point out that many of the game’s best quarterbacks have hands that are at least 9 1/2 inches, if not bigger. Smaller guys, such as Drew Brees, have been able to counteract the issues about their height with their large hands.

Burrow measured only nine inches at the NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, which led to some criticism about how high his ceiling could be. He didn’t really care, though, and instead elected to post this tweet to his critics.

Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020

Zing!