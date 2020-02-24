Joel Embiid drops f-bomb in interview over 'best player in the world' comments

Sixers big man Joel Embiid doesn’t shy away from sharing his opinion, no matter how it might be received by the NBA community, and he also rarely walks back statements he makes, even if they’re the hottest of hot takes.

So when he got caught up in the moment after a thrilling overtime win against the Nets last Thursday night, proceeding to declare himself “the best player in the world,” those comments went viral quickly.

It’s fair to wonder how other NBA superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden felt about it, so Embiid was given the opportunity to revamp his stance in a postgame interview following Monday’s win over the Hawks.

But he didn’t change a word.

In fact, he just put a bit more emphasis on it, by dropping an f-bomb in answering the reporter’s question.

“That’s what I said but yeah, f–k it..uhh, my bad,” Embiid remarked. “I do believe it!”

Best player in the world? “Yea, fuck it” pic.twitter.com/5HFyUe5sRZ — Chartisse (@SnowmanEmbiid) February 25, 2020

Classic Embiid.