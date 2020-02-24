Lionel Messi scores four goals in a game for fifth time in La Liga

Lionel Messi had a magnificent game for FC Barcelona on Saturday. For the fifth time in his La Liga career and seventh time with FC Barcelona, Messi scored four goals in a game as FC Barcelona defeated Eibar 5-0 in La Liga action.

Messi scored his goals in the 14th, 37th, 40th and 87th minutes. Messi scored FC Barcelona’s first four goals of the game. FC Barcelona had their final goal in the 89th minute, when Brazil’s Arthur Mello scored.

Messi’s first four goal game for FC Barcelona came in the 2010 Champions League. Messi scored all four of FC Barcelona’s goals in a 4-1 win over Aresenal in the second leg of the quarterfinals. FC Barcelona then lost 3-2 in the semifinals that year to Inter Milan.

Messi then had two four goal games and one five goal game during the 2011-12 soccer season. He scored five goals in the second leg of the round of 16 in Champions League action. On March 7, 2012, Messi scored five goals in a 7-1 FC Barcelona win over Bayer Leverkusen. He also had his first two four goal games in La Liga play. Messi reached that mark in a 5-1 win over Valencia on February 19, 2012 and again in 4-0 win over Espanyol on May 5, 2012.

Messi notched his third four goal game in La Liga action during the 2012-13 season. It came in a 5-1 win over CA Osasuna on January 27, 2013. Messi then had another four goal game against Eibar in a 6-1 win on September 19, 2017.

Internationally for Argentina, Messi has six career hat tricks. However, he has zero four goal games.

The 2019-20 La Liga standings at the moment are extremely tight. FC Barcelona currently has a two point lead on Real Madrid. FC Barcelona has 55 points and Real Madrid has 53 points. Real Madrid is coming off a 1-0 loss to Levante on Saturday. Real Madrid hosts FC Barcelona on March 1.