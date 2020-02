Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — TUDN, 2:25 p.m./FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show III — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Louisville at Florida State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m. (resumption of suspended game, 1/20)

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee Basketball — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Georgia Basketball — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

All Access with Carolina Basketball — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

B1G Basketball Postgame 2019-2020 — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Duke at North Carolina State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Canisius — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Baylor at West Virginia — FS1, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Dogs

Westminster Kennel Club Highlight Show — FS1, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Liverpool vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show with guest Caroline Wozniacki — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Xander Schauffele-Putting — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Feherty: Henrik Stenson (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Memorial

Kobe Bryant: Through the Years — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

Remembering Kobe Bryant — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Kobe Bryant Memorial Service — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Boston (SS) vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Boston (SS) vs. Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Anaheim vs. Milwaukee (SS) — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Seattle — Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — NBC Sports Chicago/SportsNet LA, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Florida/YES, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Houston — MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — TSN1/TSN4/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Warmup — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

In Case You Missed It: All 32 — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Columbus — ESPN+/TSN5/RDS/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Trade Deadline Special — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 8 a.m.

TradeCentre: NHL Trade Deadline — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 8 a.m.

NHL Tonight: 2020 Trade Deadline Day — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

TradeCentre: NHL Trade Deadline — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 2 p.m.

TradeCentre: NHL Trade Deadline — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

Viva la liga! — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 6:45 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

]Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

World Sport — CNN International, 5:30 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Weekend Winners — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Magisterial — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships/Chile Open)/WTA Tour (Qatar Total Open) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Center Court: ATP/WTA (Abierto Mexicano)/ATP Tour (Chile Open) — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Center Court: ATP Tour (Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships/Chile Open)/WTA Tour (Qatar Total Open) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)