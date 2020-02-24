Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Bradley Beal

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Bradley Beal

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Bradley Beal

By February 24, 2020

By: |

Feb 23, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Bradley Beal – Washington (vs Chicago)

53 points, 15-27 FG, 18-20 FT, 5 3PTs, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

A career-high 53 points wasn’t enough to get the Wizards past the juggernaut Chicago Bulls.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home