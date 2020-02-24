Oilers Acquire Andreas Athanasiou From Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers have made their second trade with the Detroit Red Wings in less than 24 hours. This time, the Oilers have traded two second round draft picks and forward Sam Gagner to the Red Wings in exchange for winger Andreas Athanasiou and forward Ryan Kuffner.

The picks will be a second round pick in 2020 and a second round pick in 2021. Edmonton retains 10% of Gagner’s contract for the remainder of the season, per the club. The veteran forward can become an unrestricted free agent in July.

In 36 games for the Oilers this season, Gagner had 12 points (5-7-12) and was a -9. He also appeared in four games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, where he registered four points (2-2-4).

In 46 games with the Red Wings, Anthanasiou had 24 points (10-14-24) and a putrid -45. Anthanasiou, however, did score 30 goals and finished with 54 points last season. He has played just five playoff games in his young career, all coming in 2016.

Kuffner, a rookie left winger, has nine points (6-3-9) in 32 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Kuffner will report to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. He appeared in ten games with the Red Wings last season after his NCAA career ended, going pointless.

Kuffner scored 22 goals in 31 games for Princeton in his senior season.

Anthanasiou adds both goal scoring ability and speed to the equation for Edmonton’s top six forward group. The likely spot for the left shot forward is on the left wing with Connor McDavid. McDavid skated last night with Gagner and Alex Chiasson against the LA Kings. Edmonton has been looking for speed and skill for McDavid’s wing since the summer.

More to come.