Oilers Acquire Tyler Ennis From Senators

The Edmonton Oilers have made yet another trade. This time, the club has acquired veteran forward and Edmonton native Tyler Ennis. The Oilers will send a 2021 fifth-round draft choice to Ottawa.

In 61 games with the Senators this season, Ennis has 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points. His Corsi For % of 50%, per hockey-reference, is one of the best on the Senators. His CF% Rel is +2.7%. Ennis has been a nice fit in Ottawa from a possession standpoint and from a counting numbers standpoint.

Ennis joins the Oilers as a top-nine forward candidate. He joins Andreas Athanasiou as the two additions to Edmonton’s group of wingers prior to today’s trade deadline. The 5-foot-9 forward is a left-shot winger who can play both wing and center.

Ennis makes $800,000 and will be a free agent on July 1st. The Oilers expressed interest in Ennis in the summer when he was a free agent. He elected to follow DJ Smith from Toronto to Ottawa in a move that paid off. This is Ennis’ best offensive season since 2014-15, when he scored 20 goals with the Buffalo Sabres.

More to come as it happens.