Podcast: PSU hockey sweeps Gophers, basketball hits speed bump

Recapping the sports weekend in Happy Valley and talking new NCAA transfer process coming soon

Let’s get the week started on the right foot with a brand new episode of the Locked on Nittany Lions Podcast. In today’s episode, we take a quick look at the highs and lows of Penn State’s sports weekend that included a thrilling two-game sweep of Minnesota on the ice and a tough loss on the hardcourt out in Bloomington.

Also in this episode, we look at the latest developments in the NCAA transfer process that may see the waiver process adjusted in time for the upcoming college football season. We also begin a week-long series looking at five newcomers to the football program to keep an eye on in 2020, inspired by a post going up on Athlon Sports this week (will share once available).

Listen to today’s episode right here in your browser, and then consider using the subscription links below to subscribe in your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget to rate and review too!

