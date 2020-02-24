The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: James Dickens +475 over Leigh Wood
Notable New Champions:
- WBO European Featherweight Champion: James Dickens
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Light Heavyweight Champion: Alex Polizzi
- WBC World Heavyweight Champion: Tyson Fury
- WBO NABO Junior Flyweight Champion: Jonathan Gonzalez
- Absolute Championship Akhmat Flyweight Champion: Azamat Kerefov
- Absolute Championship Akhmat Heavyweight Champion: Mukhamad Vakhaev
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Running the Gauntlet: Now this is something I want, nay, NEED to see more of. At RIZIN 21, Roberto de Souza faced five (5) fighters in a jiu-jitsu exhibition, one after the either, defeating the last one, Yuki Nakai at 8:05. Unbelievably entertaining, and can only come from Japan, but goddammit, do I want this to catch on.
- King of the Mountain: No controversy, no questions, no mystery. Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world yet again. Deontay Wilder never looked the same after that thunderous shot to the ear that may have burst his eardrum. Bleeding from the ear and never able to get his footing (literally, if his eardrum was affected) while Fury unloaded on him over seven punishing rounds until Wilder’s corner had seen enough. Bonus points always for a corner that does the right thing for their fighter.
- A Wilder Future: So…what now for Deontay Wilder? In a rather shortsighted measure, Fury and Wilder signed a two-fight agreement after their first showing, banking on them having an epic trilogy after their first thrilling encounter. I have to imagine neither fighter nor team imagined the absolute pasting that occured on Saturday. So, moving forward, what’s a Bronze Bomber to do? He can take the rematch, but unless they put on the sell-job of a lifetime, you’ll have to assume the gate and buys will be drastically less. Other than that, all the other big-name heavyweights seem to be taken, and I don’t think any sort of cross-promotional efforts will be made to match up Wilder and Andy Ruiz, for instance.
