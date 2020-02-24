Today at Spring Training

After beating the University of Minnesota and the Pirates already this week, the Twins take on their cross town rivals, the Boston Red Sox, and many big names have made their debut. Nelson Cruz has already launched a big home run (Gilberto Celestino as well).

The real news was that Kenta Maeda made his Twins debut on an actual pitching mound. The results, as exciting as things like dingers can be, are not important. Pitchers especially are just trying to work things out. All that said, yes, Maeda struggled, but he was there, on the mound in Fort Myers!

And how interesting is it that Maeda’s first appearance was against the Boston Red Sox? You know, the team that wasn’t at all involved in the trade that brought him to Minnesota, and didn’t get the elite pitching prospect that was dealt for him in return. Wild turn of events!