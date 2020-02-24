Vanessa Bryant delivers emotional speech to honor Kobe at memorial (Video)

Kobe Bryant’s memorial service took place at Staples Center on Monday, as thousands of fans and celebrities packed Staples Center to honor the Lakers legend.

It was an emotional, powerful service, as a number of NBA greats spoke at the podium, injecting a bit of humor into it as well, highlighting the type of charismatic person Kobe was.

Not only that, the Lakers did a great job of honoring him with various videos on the Jumbotron. They also played his award-winning film, “Dear Basketball.”

But it was his wife, Vanessa, that really stole the show, with this touching speech.

We cried, too.