WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Results (2/24): Kevin Owens Looks to Avenge Edge, Seth Rollins Gets Involved, More

Monday Night Raw kicked off in Winnipeg with Randy Orton. He admits that his emotions have been imbalanced. He reminisced about how fifteen years ago, the last time Raw was in Winnipeg, Orton was 24 years old and Intercontinental champion. He says that same night he was punched in the face by a man who “saved him from himself”. That man was Edge. He says he doesn’t expect anyone to understand what he did, but he is sorry for what he did.

Randy Orton is then interrupted by Kevin Owens. Owens tells Orton that he has issues with Murphy and Rollins, but he is going to put it aside. He says tonight he has a problem with Randy Orton. Kevin asks Randy why he did it because he doesn’t believe Randy is truly sorry. Orton tells Kevin he doesn’t want to go down that path.

Kevin Owens tells the story about how he had to watch Edge retire and be sad that he won’t ever share the ring with him. He says he was happy to see Edge get it back at the Royal Rumble, but Orton took it away the next night. He challenges Randy Orton to a fight and Orton accepts.

Charley Caruso asks Zelina Vega what business her and Angel Garza have next for Humberto Carrillo. Vega says Carrillo is a necessary step to get to the top spot. First, however, he has to “take out the trash”.

Angel Garza defeated Humberto Carrillo via pinfall

After a physical match between the two, Garza gets the narrow win by grabbing the tights of Carrillo in the roll up.

Ricochet takes on Luke Gallows next. After many attempts to keep Ricochet down, Luke Gallows could not get the job done. Ricochet hits Recoil and then a shooting star for the win.

Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows via shooting star

The OC are shown backstage arguing. Styles tells Anderson and Gallows to be quiet and start acting like the best tag team in the world. He says a miracle could happen. If Ricochet actually beats Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown, Styles will be right behind him to take the title off Ricochet. Styles spots Aleister Black and the OC attacks him for no reason.

Paul Heyman says that the WWE championship match has a lot of stakes hanging on it at Super Showdown. He says that if Ricochet wins, he will be the one to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and Brock Lesnar will be out.

He says that is in no way going to happen. He will put away Ricochet at Super ShowDown and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. He declares that Brock Lesnar will be forever the WWE champion.

Aleister Black defeated Erick Rowan via Black Mass

During the match, Erick Rowan charged after Black on the outside. Black managed to get out of the way, making Rowan run into the steel steps. Rowan’s cage went rolling on the floor. After throwing Black into the ring post, Rowan checks on his cage and sets it back up on the steps. When he returned to the ring, Aleister Black hit him with two Black Masses for the win.

Aleister Black says that next week on Raw AJ Styles will feel his rage. He challenges Styles to a fight.

Drew McIntyre is asked in an interview who he wants to face at WrestleMania. He says he doesn’t care.

He then is asked about his past. He talks about his debut, how Vince McMahon called him the Chosen One, and how he got fired. He talked on getting back in through NXT and eventually to Raw.

Drew talks on how he knew he had to eliminate Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble and win. He doesn’t care if its Brock Lesnar or Ricochet at WrestleMania, he only cares about fulfilling his destiny.

It's been an incredible Road to #WrestleMania for @DMcIntyreWWE. The winner of the 2020 Men's #RoyalRumble Match has a lot to say on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/9wllYpeATq — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

R-Truth welcomes everyone to the “winter premiere” of Truth TV. He welcomes his guests, Bobby Lashley and Lana, to the ring.

R-Truth says that he is excited about the interview. Lana, however, says they aren’t here for his stupid talk show. She says he has a match with Bobby.

R-Truth says Bobby Lashley is a big guy and would rather ask him questions than have a match with him. He asks Lashley if he’s seen Sonic the Hedgehog. Lana screams for the bell.

Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth via the spear

The contract signing for the women’s Elimination Chamber match is next. Jerry Lawler goes on to welcome everyone, but Asuka grabs the mic. She asks in Japanese why everyone isn’t present. Lawler says Baszler is either a no show or is running late, but they will continue. Sarah Logan, Natalya, and Liv sign the contract. Liv walks over and slams the contract in Ruby’s face. Ruby and Asuka sign it and Shayna Baszler finally makes her appearance. She signs the contract, but gets in Natalya’s face. Lawler jumps ship and leaves the women in the ring. Asuka pushes Natalya out of the way to get in Baszler’s face. Natalya goes to put Asuka in the sharpshooter while Liv Morgan attacks Ruby Riott. The ring is cleared out with Baszler being the last one. Becky Lynch runs out and attacks Shayna with security trying to break up the chaos.

The Street Profits say they will become the new Raw tag team champions at Super ShowDown.

Angelo Dawkins slams Murphy down in their match. However, Rollins interferes before Dawkins can go for the pin.

Angelo Dawkins defeated Buddy Murphy via disqualification

Montez Ford says he will do the same thing Dawkins did to Murphy to Seth Rollins. Their match is next.

Seth Rollins defeated Montez Ford via The Stomp

Ford went to the top rope for the frog splash, but Rollins moved out of the way. He hit Ford with the stomp for the win.

Beth Phoenix’s Raw return is announced for next week.

Randy Orton “defeated” Kevin Owens in a controversial finish

After many attempts from Seth to interfere in the match, Orton rolled Kevin up for the win. The referee counts fast and calls for the bell. Seth Rollins threw in two chairs for Orton to attack Kevin Owens. Orton walks away. KO goes after Seth, but the referee removes the chair from Kevin Owens. Owens rips the referee shirt off to reveal that the ref was one of Seth’s “disciples”. Owens gives the referee a stunner then puts him through a table.