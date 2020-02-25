In line with the growth of online gambling, sports betting has experienced a boom in recent years. As players across the world wake up to the excitement of online sports betting, new markets have opened up for players to enjoy.

From both teams to score betting to in-play markets and accumulators, sports betting fans now have more choice than ever. In this article, we will take a look at sports betting markets across the globe and in particular those offered by exciting sports betting site 888sport.

Let’s take a look at some of the countries where 888Sport is allowed…

Countries where 888Sport is allowed

As a subsidiary of Cassava Enterprises, 888Sport is licensed and regulated by the Great Britain Gambling Commission. 888Sport is registered in Gibraltar and so is also licensed by the laws of Gibraltar to offer gambling services.

88Sport is accessible only in select nations, including the UK, Norway, Sweden and Canada. These regulations are subject to change and players should always check the laws in their respective nations before playing.

888Sport accepts the following currencies: British Pound Sterling, United States Dollar, Euros, Danish Kroner and Swedish Kronor. Players should bear in mind that just because 888Sport accepts their home currency, this does not necessarily mean that they can legally play at this online sports betting site.

Sports players can bet on

888Sport is home to a wide variety of sports for players to bet on. These include popular sports like football, horse racing, boxing, MMA, American football and just about every other major sport.

Where 888Sport really comes into its own as a sports betting site is in the quality of the odds offered in sports such as those listed above. With games from a range of leagues and competitions across the world, 888Sport offers some truly exciting opportunities to sports betting enthusiasts of all levels.

One of the most exciting elements of the 888Sport betting experience is the chance to bet in-play. Whether you want to predict the next goalscorer or wager a bet that one team is about to receive a red card, the site provides all types of betting options across a wide range of sports.

Other products offered by 888

As a huge gambling company, 888 holdings offer a huge range of thrilling services including 888Casino, 888Poker and 888Ladies. What’s more, the company provides fantastic live play games at the 888Casino elite lounge.

This section of the 888 range caters to VIP players in search of a first-rate live gaming experience. With Opal Blackjack, Pearl Blackjack and Ruby Roulette available, the dealers in the elite lounge are some of the best around whilst the views are second to none. With exclusive elite promotions and super-high limits, this section of 888 is truly for the VIP players out there.

Overall, the sports betting market offered by 888Sport is among the most varied and exciting anywhere online. From thrilling in-play options to great odds on a huge variety of competitions, the market is jam-packed with options.