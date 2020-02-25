Fighters of the Week

1. Tyson Fury: No controversy, no questions, no mystery. Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the world yet again. Deontay Wilder never looked the same after that thunderous shot to the ear that may have burst his eardrum. Bleeding from the ear and never able to get his footing (literally, if his eardrum was affected) while Fury unloaded on him over seven punishing rounds until Wilder’s corner had seen enough. Bonus points always for a corner that does the right thing for their fighter.

2. Charles Martin: In a plodding and sloppy co-main event on PPV, Martin, the former IBF Heavyweight champion, moved to the front of the line (well, behind Kubrat Pulev) for that very same IBF strap after stopping Gerald Washington.

3. Sebastian Fundora: Handed Australia Olympian Daniel Lewis his first professional loss, as the 6’5″ 1/2 junior middleweight improved to 14-0-1.

4. Roberto de Souza: Now this is something I want, nay, NEED to see more of. At RIZIN 21, Roberto de Souza faced five (5) fighters in a jiu-jitsu exhibition, one after the either, defeating the last one, Yuki Nakai at 8:05. Unbelievably entertaining, and can only come from Japan, but goddammit, do I want this to catch on.

5. Emanuel Navarrete: It took MUCH longer than expected, but eventually, in the eleventh round, Navarrete finally finished a peskily game Jeo Santisima, in a fight that did more for Santisima than for Navarrete.

6. Brad Foster: In the OTHER title fight rematch on Saturday, Foster left no doubt over Lucien Reid, finishing him after the sixth round and defending his BBBofC and Commonwealth junior featherweight championships.

7. James Dickens/Tyrone McKenna: Semifinal winners of the featherweight and junior welterweight Golden Contract tournaments, respectively.

8. Alex Polizzi: Polizzi and Jamal Pogues are both sluggers who like to end their fights without the first round, so who the hell had them going into the championship rounds and it ending with a goddamned heel hook?! Welp, anything can happen in the fight game, and that’s what happened in the main event of LFA, with Polizzi slapping it on Pogues to become the new light heavyweight champion of LFA, and a ticket to the big leagues most likely forthcoming.

9. Yaroslav Amosov: That’ll make it 23-0 after a very close main event win over Ed Ruth at Bellator 239.

10. Brent Primus: In the main event of the lesser Bellator 240 card, Primus defeated Chris Bungard by rear-naked choke in the first round.

11. Mukhomad Vakhaev: Choked away the ACA MMA heavyweight championship from Evgeny Goncharov in the main event of ACA MMA 104.

12. Azamat Kerefov: The vacant ACA MMA flyweight strap was up for grabs over the weekend, with Kerefov out dueling Mansur Khatuev to win the title and advance to 12-0.

13. Jonathan Guzman: Claimed the vacant WBO NABO title at junior flyweight in the main event Friday on Telemundo from Miami.

14. Dan Hooker: In a controversial decision, because that’s what the UFC does lately, Hooker defeated Felder by split-decision in a move that smelled of home-cooking to a lot of the viewers at home.

15. Mikuru Asakura: Head kicked his way to a victory in the main event of RIZIN 21 over Mexico’s Daniel Salas.