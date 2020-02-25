Paul George gets away with hilariously blatant travel (Video)

It’s a known fact that NBA stars are able to take an extra step or two, but Clippers forward Paul George pushed the envelope in the team’s most recent game — and got away with it.

PG13 and the Clippers blew out the Grizzlies at Staples Center, in a game that was never really all that close, but two particular points should not have counted.

It happened when George received a pass from teammate Kawhi Leonard, who had just recorded a steal with a great defensive play. George was probably a bit more focused on the dunk, rather than the process of it, because he took about eight steps before slamming the ball home — yet no travel was called.

The PG13 shuffle.