The Past Decades Best Sporting Events.

Passion, drive and support has carried sport through the last decade, with countless breath-taking moments and unmissable events. The new decade will be no different, with plenty to look forward to in the world of sports, but let’s have a look at the best of the 10’s to get us excited for them to be just as phenomenal in the 20’s.

Wimbledon

22nd June 2010 was the date of an unforgettable match at Wimbledon. The showdown between Isner vs Mahut in the first round of men’s singles is to this day, the longest tennis match in history. The match started at 6:13pm on the 22nd and was finally broken at 5:45pm on the 23rd (with a break between 9:07pm 22nd – 2:05pm 23rd).

The match lasted 11 hours and 5 minutes with Isner winning just 58 minutes before the game was broken.

Super Bowl

2015 saw one of the top three best Super Bowl finals in history, New England Patriots vs Seattle SeaHawks.

The game saw the Patriots down 28-24 and 30 seconds on the clock, with the SeaHawks on their 1-yard line. The game left fans speechless when Seattle lost the ball and New England took their shot, winning the game in style and not only made the game the 3rd best in history, but also ranked the interception the number one in Super Bowl history, making this game truly unforgettable. Especially for Patriots fans.

FIFA World Cup

Only held every 4 years, this event is the most anticipated around the world. The decade saw the tournament held in …

South Africa, 2010 (won by Spain)

Brail, 2014 (won by Germany)

Russia, 2018 (won by France)

Russia, 2018 saw England give the rest of the world a run for their money as they gave one of their best performances since their win back in 1966. The team made it all the way to the ¼ final and have given fans hope that they’ll make it all the way in 2022. When the 2022 event is underway, England is set to make it all the way and with more and more spectators working out football betting it is sure to be a spectacle to behold.

Summer Olympic Games

The best-known sporting event in the world, held every four years in countries all over the world …

London, England 2012

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 2016

And Tokyo, Japan is the next country to host, this year in 2020 (24th July – 9th August). Bloody, sweat and tears are poured into preparing for the Olympics, from both the athletes to the countries hosting.

In 2012, London spent an estimate for £8.77 billion on the Olympic and Paralympics, for a new stadium and all the extras to make the event a roaring success, which it was. The event not only cost the county billions, but drove the economy by masses more than what was spent, so, it was all worth it for England.

As well as driving the economy, Great Britain left the games with 65 medals, ranking them 4th in the games, just under Germany (3rd), Russia (2nd) and United States (1st).\