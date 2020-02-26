Gameday 62: Penguins @ Kings

Penguins @ Kings

Staples Center | Los Angeles, CA

10:30PM Eastern | NBCSN

The new-look Penguins head out to the West Coast as they start their jaunt through California with a nationally televised tilt against the Kings.

The Penguins will look to snap out of a little two-game weekend funk, where they got cocksmoked by the Sabres before losing a heavyweight matchup to the Capitals on Sunday afternoon.

The Penguins were movers and shakers at the deadline, supplementing the Zucker acquisition with two trades, one which brought in Patrick Marleau from the Sharks and another which sees Conor Sheary return to the Penguins along with Evan Rodrigues.

The theme here being forward depth, the Penguins will eye the welcome return of John Marino and Brian Dumoulin, both of whom have returned to extended presence at practice. The best acquisitions the Penguins can make on the back end are the recuperation of these two, who can help shelter Justin Schultz’s minutes a bit, because it’s become quite clear that is a necessary evolution.

Yes, the Penguins are going all in, and perhaps that scares you a bit. That’s okay.

Zucker – Crosby – Sheary

Rust – Malkin – Hornqvist

Marleau – McCann – Simon

Rodrigues – Blueger – Tanev

Johnson – Letang

Schultz – Pettersson

Ruhwedel – Trotman

Murray

The LA Kings come into tonight’s contest with the worst record in the Western Conference, going 22-35-6 and posting just 50 points through their 63 games.

They’ve been outscored by 47 goals on aggregate, and if it weren’t for the Wings, they would be dead last in just about every category in the league in terms of offense. They score just 2.48 goals per game, and are 7th worst in allowing 3.17 per.

The Kings suck ass.

Kempe – Kopitar – Brown

Iafallo – Lizotte – Lewis

Moore – Vilardi – Frk

Prokhorkin – Amadio – Wagner

Ryan – Doughty

Hutton – Roy

MacDermid – Walker

Quick

Dethrone the Kings.

Truckbruary charges on.

Go Pens.