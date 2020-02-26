Khabib Nurmagomedov rips Conor McGregor, says his 'time is finished'

The UFC is pushing the narrative that Conor McGregor is back in dominant form, now that he has a win under his belt, but not everyone is buying it.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who destroyed McGregor in a fight roughly 1 1/2 years ago, sure isn’t.

McGregor looked completely outclassed in the fight, from the opening bell on, and it could’ve even been over in the first round. McGregor would later get submitted in the fourth.

As for Khabib, he remains undefeated, and he sure isn’t backing down from the possibility of squaring off against McGregor again, in comments he shared with TMZ Sports.

“He’s not high level,” Khabib said about Cowboy … “Of course he has a big name, but his time is finished.”

He continued:

“Cowboy always loses all his main event fights, always. I don’t remember when he win. In last 10 fights, I think he’s lost 7 times.”

We tend to agree. McGregor has been fighting some patsies since Khabib destroyed him.