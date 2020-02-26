Mike McCarthy says Cowboys plan to re-sign both Amari Cooper, Randall Cobb

The Dallas Cowboys have some difficult decisions on their hands over the coming weeks, with a number of players on the offensive side of the ball set to hit free agency.

It’s a difficult balancing act, as the Cowboys have a lot of talent on their roster, and are currently in “win-now” mode, with a number of stars on the defensive side of the ball on deals that will be expiring in the next year or two.

This year is about that happening on offense, with quarterback Dak Prescott, and receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb all set to become free agents. All of this comes on the heels of the team breaking the bank with running back Ezekiel Elliott’s deal last September.

Still, the team plans to make it work with everyone, somehow. The team has made it clear that they intend to re-sign Prescott, and according to new head coach Mike McCarthy, they apparently want to do the same with both Cooper and Cobb.

“The goal is to have both those guys,” McCarthy said during his press conference at the Scouting Combine, according to Pro Football Talk.

Cobb would come on the cheap, but it’s hard to see all three guys get new deals. There’s only so much money to go around, in order to remain under the salary cap. Prescott’s likely going to command at least $35 million per year.