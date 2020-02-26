Rapid Recap: Celtics handle Blazers, 118-106, behind Jayson Tatum’s 3-point barrage

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
If you like three-point shots, this was your type of game. The Celtics made 19 of 39 from behind the arc while cruising to a 118-106 win at Portland. They’re now 2-1 on this western trip and 40-17 for the season.
Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 36 points (26 in the second half) on 14 of 22 shooting, including a new career high in threes. Jaylen Brown add 24 points and a total of six Celtics were in double figures. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 28.
Kemba Walker (knee soreness) sat out again for Boston, but ditto Damian Lillard (groin strain) for Portland.
Celts quickly fell behind 7-0.
(Narrator: Brad did not call timeout.)
There was an unnecessary video review, which unearthed this nugget:
Tatum got hot.
And Marcus Smart nailed a trio of triples, until his heat check.
After 12 minutes, the Celts had the lead.
In the second, Jaylen joined the 3-party. JB scored 12 in the quarter.
Portland drew within 3, but Boston answered with a 7-0 run
Hassan Whiteside is on Portland.
So is Carmelo Anthony.
Referee hijinks.
Marcus with a clever dime.
Blazers were hanging in until they went cold around mid-third quarter – with help from Boston’s defense.
Celts went on a 17-4 run to lead by 17 with 2:09 left in the third.
Incredibly, the coach got hit with another technical.
All was well at the end of the third as Tatum scored a dozen in the period.
Fourth quarter, Tatum was still oozing confidence.
With 5 minutes left, the Blazers cut Boston’s lead to 11 and looked poised to make one last run, but Smart hit his fourth triple to calm the waters. McCollum proceeded to miss 3 of 5 free throws, and Tatum drained his eighth trey to end all drama with 2:56 remaining.
