Top 5 Destinations for Tom Brady

With free agency fast approaching, there’s Tom Brady, and then everybody else.

He could be 42-years old, or 52-years old, it doesn’t matter, because it’s Tom Freakin’ Brady. A six-time Super Bowl Champion, a four-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time league MVP, a 14-time Pro Bowler, a blah blah blah, the list goes on, I mean come on, it’s Tom Brady, aka The G.O.A.T.

Brady is in uncharted waters now, entering the off-season for the first time in his NFL career, as a free agent. Debates have, and will break out as to what Brady will or should do, especially when he’s already said that he’s playing next season, the only question is where?

We’ve come up with five possible destinations for Brady in 2020, all based on the team’s current status on their overall outlook and of course, ultimate goal of raising a Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

With that, here is our list of five possible destinations for Tom Brady next season:

Tampa Bay Bucs

Imagine if Brady had an offense last season. Now picture Brady throwing to receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and tight end O.J. Howard? Yikes. Tampa finished last season 7-9, losing six games by one possession. Now imagine once again, having Tom Brady under center instead of Jameis Winston, who fired off 30 interceptions last season, including seven pick-sixes, all the while playing for a quarterback guru of a head coach in Bruce Arians? If you’re a Tampa fan, why not?

Dallas Cowboys

Take everything I said about Tampa, now add a Pro Bowl running back in Ezekiel Elliott, an offensive line that featured not one, not two, but three pro bowlers (out of five starters), and that’s pretty impressive. Dallas finished 8-8 last season, but won just a single game against a team with a winning record at the time of play. Now add Brady, who was still balling at 42-years old while hitting Julian Edelman (100) and James White (72) for 172 of his 373 competitions (the next closest, was 29 by Philip Dorsett) and you’ve got an interesting situation in Dallas.

Forgo Dak and his $30+ million a year contract offer for Brady and a shot to win a Super Bowl next season under new head coach Mike McCarthy…sounds intriguing.

Chicago Bears

Da Bears! Another 8-8 football team that lost five games by eight or less points, with much of the blame put on Mitch Trubisky. Six times in the 2019, Trubisky failed to throw a single touchdown pass, and his numbers and play fell pretty dramatically from his 2018 breakout season.

For the 2nd overall pick in 2017, he’s being left behind when compared to the play of fellow draftees and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson, and the frustration grows when you lose games by scores of 10-3, 17-16, 22-14, 21-13, and 17-7. For a team loaded on offense, losing games like this, is extremely frustrating, and knowing that Brady could be out there as a free agent, is enticing, even if you have the No. 2 pick from three years ago on the roster.

Los Angeles Chargers

No, the Chargers didn’t finish at .500, but they were for the most part competitive without their No. 1 running back. The Bolts lost nine games by seven points or less, and for a team that ended their season in the Divisional Playoffs last year, it’s extremely disappointing that they couldn’t finish out games.

The Chargers have weapons on offense and featured two Pro Bowlers on defense, all while playing much of the year without Derwin James, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Now tack on Tom Brady, a California kid on team loaded with talent across the board, and you figure, why not? The Chargers could sign Brady while still picking the heir apparent to Philip Rivers in the 1st round of the NFL Draft.

It could be a win-win for the Brady, the NFL, and the Chargers, who might actually sell out a home game with actual home team fans.

New England

For some of the younger generation of fans, it’s difficult to believe that some of the all-time great players ended their careers very quietly on teams they weren’t known for.- like Joe Namath as a Ram, Johnny Unitas as a Charger, Jerry Rice and Franco Harris as Seahawks, or Emmitt Smith as a Cardinal.

It’s difficult to phantom Tom Brady playing in any other uniform other than a Patriots uniform, especially at 42-years old. You know Brady wants one more shot at a Super Bowl, so why not with New England and the only owner and head coach he’s ever played for?

We put some teams on the list that offered up what the Patriots lacked the most in 2019, offensive weapons, but here’s the thing- this is the Patriots, and they’ll find a way to get something done. Be it through the draft or free agency, it starts with the Patriots keeping the face of their franchise, Tom Brady.

He wouldn’t, couldn’t, and won’t leave New England right? Right?