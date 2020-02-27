Bradley Beal reveals NBA drug-tested him after back-to-back 50-point games

Bradley Beal was an unstoppable force over a two-game stretch earlier in the week, scoring 53 and 55 points on back-to-back nights, and he was so great that the NBA even took notice.

Beal became the first player to drop 50+ points on consecutive nights since Kobe Bryant did it back in 2007.

It’s an incredible feat no matter how you slice it, especially given how physical and fast the game is today. Not only that, a lot of the NBA’s biggest stars choose to sit out on back-to-backs — let alone games on consecutive days. Not Beal, though, he was out there torching opposing defenses.

In fact, he was so good, that the NBA decided to drug test him following Monday’s 55-point performance against the Bucks, which he revealed to reporters on Thursday.

“I guess the league don’t want me to score 50,” Beal said after Thursday’s game against the Nets. “I had a drug test today.”

Beal is all-natural, and the NBA should know that by now.