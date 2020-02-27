Brian Gutekunst shares Packers' stance on players using cannabis

A hot-button issue is what the NFL will do regarding its stance on cannabis. More and more players are getting suspended for it, and the NBA has already softened its stance.

It does appear the NFL is looking to do the same, as the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement would remove cannabis from the list of banned substances.

That’s gone over well with the players, as it sure seems like the league included that in the new proposal to offset some of the other hot-button issues, such as revenue sharing. But it’s a good starting point, and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst appears to be fine with the league switching its stance on cannabis.

“It’s no different in some ways than alcohol,” he told Sports Illustrated. “If guys abuse it and it’s a problem, it’s a problem for us. And if they don’t, they don’t.”

We completely agree. Players should be allowed to ingest or consume whatever herbs they choose, as long as they’re not harming themselves, or getting a leg up on their competition. If cannabis helps them recover, then so be it. It’s certainly much safer than the alternative — opioids and NSAIDs.