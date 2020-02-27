Combine-ing with the Eagles

To most of us, the NFL Scouting Combine drill which gets our top attention is the 40-yard dash. It’s the flashiest stat for the receivers, running backs and defensive backs for sure. Not so sure it’s the actual best predictor for how well a guy will play football at the next level, but you have to admit it’s the glitziest.

Here is at least a verified benchmark for those 40-times and their 10-yard splits, gleaned from The Athletic by one studious poster at BGN named Greasy Meale: