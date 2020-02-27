Jon Gruden, Frank Caliendo rock out at Aerosmith concert (Video)

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is really beginning to embrace the Las Vegas lifestyle since the team’s offseason relocation.

Oakland has become a thing of the past, and it’s all about Las Vegas now, as the Raiders organization essentially turned their back on their California-centric fanbase, and all the years of its storied history. It’s now all about Vegas, and the lavish lifestyle that comes along with it and its new transient fanbase.

Gruden seems to be adjusting to it, though, as he recently hit up an Aerosmith concert. Joining him was comedian Frank Caliendo — who has been known to do some Gruden impressions here and there, and that’s essentially what he did at the concert, in this video.

Two Grudens, one… nevermind.