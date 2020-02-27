NCAA

USF tight end Mitchell Wilcox gets drilled in face doing Scouting Combine drill (Video)

February 27, 2020

USF tight end Mitchell Wilcox is one of the more intriguing players at his position at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He caught 100 passes for 1,326 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season, and he could be beneficial for an NFL team in need of an in-line tight end.

Unfortunately, his eye-hand coordination could use a bit of work, which he showed during the gauntlet drill at the Scouting Combine on Thursday. Wilcox was supposed to be showing off his catching ability, but instead, the ball drilled him right in the face.

Welp, scouts probably aren’t going to give Wilcox a green check mark on that particular drill.

