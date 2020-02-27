Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 28

11:00am: B1G Wrestling: On the Mat (BigTen)

1:00pm: Andrew Francillette vs. Daniele Scardina/Maxim Prodan vs. Michele Esposito (DAZN)

2:00pm: Supreme Cage Fighting Championships 14 ($12.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

3:30pm: UFC Live: Fight Night Norfolk (ESPN2)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

7:30pm: Star Boxing: Rocking’ Fights 38 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 59 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: CES Boxing: The Homecoming (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Combate Americas 56 (AXS)

10:45pm: Keith Hunter vs. Malik Hawkins/Nick DeLomba vs. Richardson Hitchins (Showtime)

11:35pm: Kendo Castaneda vs. Yomar Alamo/Charlie Serrano vs. Orlando Gonzalez-Ruiz (Telemundo)

Saturday February 29

2:40am: Yod Muay Thai Onesongchai 10 (FREE EliteBoxing.tv)

3:30am: Diamondback Fighting Championship 10 ($16.99 Fite.tv)

5:00am: Eternal MMA 51 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00am: 2020 PJW Junior High State Championship (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2020 Georgia Kids State Tournament (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Glory 75 Prelims (YouTube)

11:00am: Grapplefest 8 (FloGrappling)

11:00am: Mixed Gladiator Combat: Live 2 Fight ($9.99 Fite.tv)

1:00pm: Glory 75 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)

1:30pm: Jose de Jesus Macias vs. Kerman Lejarraga/David Soria vs. Ezequiel Gurria ($14.99 Fite.tv)

1:45pm: Enfusion 75 ($10.90 EnfusionLive.com)

3:00pm: Glory 75 (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00pm: Enfusion 76 ($10.90 EnfusionLive.com)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Matchroom on DAZN Prelims (DAZN)

7:00pm: Premier Fighting Championship 30 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Jessie Vargas vs. Mikey Garcia/Khalid Yafai vs. Roman Gonzalez (DAZN)

8:00pm: Pyramid Fights 15 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Freestyle Cage Fighting 60 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Hub City Beatdown IV ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Rage in the Cage 72 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Mountain Force 15 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:15pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday March 1

8:00am: 2020 PJW Junior High State Championship (FloWrestling)

8:30am: 2020 National Collegiate Open (FloWrestling)

9:00am: 2020 Georgia Kids State Tournament (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: PBC Countdown: Kirkland vs. Hernandez (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm: UFC 248 Countdown (ESPN2)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A weekend free from heavyweight championship PPV hype can go back to normal, thankfully, some would say.

1. Jessie Vargas vs. Mikey Garcia/Khalid Yafai vs. Roman Gonzalez: This is an awesome card, with two legit world championship fights and a sham world title fight. Unfortunately, that sham title fight is the main event, but it’s still a damned-fine matchup.

2. Glory 75: Serhiy Adamchuk attempts, for the third time in his career, to defeat Petchpanomrung Kiatmuu9 and try to win back the Glory featherweight championship.

3. UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo: Two guys fighting for Demetrious Johnson’s rightful belt. Although it would be fantastic to see Joe B finally, FINALLY, win a UFC championship.

4. Enfusion 75/76: Enfusion comes in with a doubleheader with a lot of really good matchups, but nothing that really stands out.

5. Keith Hunter vs. Malik Hawkins/Nick DeLomba vs. Richardson Hitchins: Showtime can’t stop, won’t stop! Hawkins and Hitchins might pan out into something.

6. Grapplefest 8: Not Grapplefest’s best lineup, but some decent diamonds in the rough.

7. Titan Fighting Championship 59: Isn’t Mike Graves vs. Yuri Villafort the most indie main event alive? Still, Graves has a way back to the bigs of he can keep out of trouble.

8. BJJ Fantastics: Ryan vs. Downey: Remember how last week after Roberto de Souza went through five guys in a BJJ gauntlet at RIZIN 21? I said I wanted more gimmickry in my grappling contests? Boom! A two-fall match! First, BJJ, then freestyle wrestling! Yes! Keep up the creativity!

9. Andrew Francillette vs. Daniele Scardina/Maxim Prodan vs. Michele Esposito: Matchroom bringing a card from Italy on a Friday afternoon. Boxing at the desk is always appreciated.

10. Combate Americas 56: Happy to see MMA still have a place on AXS, even if it is Combate.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Women’s Super Bantamweight Bout: Anissa Meksen (98-4) vs. Jiwaen Lee (25-4) [Glory 75]

4. Middleweight Bout: Jakob Styben (16-2) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (25-5) [Glory 75]

3. 72.5kg Bout: Nordin van Roosmalen (78-4) vs. Yassin Baitar (25-17-1) [Enfusion 96]

2. 72.5kg Bout: Daniel Moscardo vs. Tayfun Ozcan (83-8-3) [Enfusion 96]

1. Glory Featherweight Championship: Petpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (c) (163-36-3) vs. Serhiy Adamchuk (40-11) [Glory 75]

BOXING

5. Heavyweight Bout: Joseph Parker (26-2) vs. Shawndell Terell Winters (13-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. WBC World Flyweight Championship: Julio Cesar Martinez (c) (15-1) vs. Jay Harris (17-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Junior Middleweight Bout: Charlie Navarro (29-9) vs. Israil Madrimov (4-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBA World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Khalid Yafai (c) (26-0) vs. Roman Gonzalez (48-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. Vacant WBC Diamond Welterweight Championship: Mikey Garcia (39-1) vs. Jessie Vargas (29-2-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Middleweight Bout: Brendan Allen (13-3) vs. Tom Breese (11-1) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo]

4. Vacant Titan Fighting Championship Welterweight Championship: Mike Graves (8-1-2) vs. Yuri Villefort (12-7) [Titan Fighting Championships 59]

3. Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner (24-10) vs. Grant Dawson (14-1) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Ion Cutelaba (15-4) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (12-1) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo]

1. Vacant UFC Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) vs. Joseph Benavidez (28-5) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. u100kg Bout: Ben Hodgkinson vs. Kamil Uminski [Grapplefest 8]

4. Grapplefest u70kg Championship: Ashley Williams vs. Kade Ruotolo [Grapplefest 8]

3. Grapplefest u90kg Championship: Adam Wardzinski vs. Jon Blank [Grapplefest 8]

2. u80kg Title Eliminator Bout: Dante Leon vs. Tye Ruotolo [Grapplefest 8]

1. BJJ/Freestyle Wrestling Double Match: Gordon Ryan vs. Pat Downey [BJJ Fanatics: Downey vs. Ryan]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who hit on Tyson Fury, but still came out a loser on the weekend curses the betting game, and yet can’t get free from it.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jessie Vargas vs. Mikey Garcia

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Gordon Ryan vs. Pat Downey

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joseph Parker over Shawndell Terell Winder

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom Boxing on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Roman Gonzalez over Khalid Yafai

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Petchpanomrung Kiatmuu9 vs. Serhiy Adamchuk