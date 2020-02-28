Combat

Glory 75: Petchpanomrung vs. Adamchuk Picks

Glory Featherweight Championship: Petchpanomrung Kiatmuu9 (c) (163-36-3) vs. Serhiy Adamchuk (40-11)

Luke Irwin: Adamchuk lost his title to Kiatmuu last February, and previously lost to him in the featherweight contender finals at Glory 39 in March of 2017. Will Petch put a definitive end to the rivalry here? Or will Adamchuk win his title back at set up a Round 4? Kiatmuu9 via SD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Middleweight Bout: Jakob Styben (16-2) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (25-5)

Luke: Styben is the type of opponent that Belgaroui can defeat, en route to another title challenge that he will, ultimately, fall at. Belgaroui via R3 KO.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lightweight Bout: Michael Palandre (30-3) vs. Tyjani Beztati (19-4)

Luke: Beztati’s non-title record in Glory? 8-1. Title fight record? 0-2. Much like Belgaroui, Beztati has a definite ceiling, and he should cruise here and make another run at gold. Beztati via UD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Welterweight Bout: Harut Grigorian (59-11) vs. Jamie Bates (26-7)

Luke: The former longtime Glory champion boards the comeback trail towards another bout with Cedric Doumbe. Grigorian via R2 TKO.

