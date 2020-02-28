Joe Burrow doesn't want to be compared to Tom Brady

LSU product Joe Burrow is already drawing comparisons to one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but he doesn’t want that label slapped on him once he enters the NFL.

Burrow’s accuracy and ability to see the field are unlike any player we’ve ever seen coming out of college. He’s so far ahead of many others that have come before him, that he’s actually being compared to Tom Brady, who also shares those traits, with, the ability to read defenses, have helped make him one of the best to ever play the position.

But Burrow doesn’t want to be compared to Brady, which he indicated at the Scouting Combine this week.

“Please don’t,” Burrow said in an interview with NFL Network. “Please don’t compare me to the best player of all time. Let me do my own thing. Don’t do that to me, please.”

That’s a smart move by Burrow, as he’s making sure to get the pressure of having that label off his back before he even enters the league. There’s no reason for him to live in Brady’s shadow, and he shouldn’t be compared to a player who won six Super Bowl rings — more than any player in NFL history.