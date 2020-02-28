Look: Los Angeles FC unveils massive banner paying tribute to Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Los Angeles FC may support a sport that doesn’t allow players — aside from one — to handle the ball with their hands, but they paid tribute to an icon who played a sport that is centered around doing exactly that.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were honored by the team before LAFC’s Concacaf Champions League match against Club Leon at Banc of California Stadium, with a massive banner that was unveiled behind one of the goals.

Team captain Carlos Vela also wore this armband.

We’re definitely feeling the California Love.