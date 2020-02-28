Pacers fans heckle Carmelo Anthony with 'Honey Nut Cheerios' chant (Video)

The alleged trash talk that went down during a past game between Kevin Garnett and Carmelo Anthony may never be forgotten about.

It happened roughly a decade ago, and yet, Melo is still hearing about what KG supposedly said to him during a game — this time from fans.

The word is that Garnett told Anthony his wife tasted like Honey Nut Cheerios, which is pretty savage. Pacers fans used that to their advantage, chanting that during Thursday’s game while he was at the free-throw line.

Pacers fans chant "Honey Nut Cheerios" when Carmelo Anthony is at the free throw line pic.twitter.com/tedhCYv750 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 28, 2020

Brutal, especially since Melo and La La are currently separated, and don’t appear to be getting back together anytime soon.