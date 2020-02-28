Rob Gronkowski reveals he actually wanted Cardinals to draft him, not Patriots

Rob Gronkowski recently came out and shared a piece of information that could’ve re-shaped NFL history, or at least how the past decade played out.

Gronk went to college at Arizona State, and apparently, he really loved the atmosphere. That’s certainly understandable, as the weather is great, the air is clean, the women are beautiful and the food is amazing.

In fact, he liked Arizona so much that he wanted the Cardinals to draft him, which he revealed during an appearance on The Doug & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7.

“I loved being in the state of Arizona … I was praying that they would take me because I wanted to go there,” Gronk said. “I felt like they needed a tight end and they brought me in for a little visit.”

Apparently, the visit didn’t go well.

“I took a visit there and everything, I could tell they had no interest in me,” Gronkowski said. “I could tell, the people that brought me in, they were just bringing me in to bring me in.”

The Cardinals passed on Gronk with the 26th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, only to later watch the Patriots take him with the 42nd, then go on to win three Super Bowl rings in New England.