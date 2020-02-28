Tim Tebow hilariously botches final out with fly-ball fail (Video)

Tim Tebow was finally in a great position to be on the right side of the highlight reel for the Mets on Friday, but what ended up happening was quite the opposite.

Tebow saw a fly ball floated in his direction for what should’ve been the final out in the spring training game against the Cardinals, with the Mets leading, 3-2, but he ended up tripping over his shoes, and botched the routine out.

This was supposed to be the end of the game, Tim Tebow had some trouble though. pic.twitter.com/awrH2yxSwo — Michael Mayer (@mikemayerMMO) February 28, 2020

Lucky for him, he was bailed out as the following batter flied out — to right field, this time, and the game ended. Still, that play was too funny for words.