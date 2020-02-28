Tweet of the Moment

They will sell you the whole seat for a game that happened last night. People, this is a deceptive business practice, do not buy these tickets.
Combat 30m ago
Matchroom on DAZN: Garcia vs. Vargas Picks
Vacant WBC Diamond Welterweight Championship: Mikey Garcia (39-1) vs. Jessie Vargas (29-2-2) Luke (…)
NHL 36m ago
Connor Hellebuyck registers 19th career NHL shutout
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, MI recorded his 19th career National Hockey League shutout on Thursday. Hellebuyck (…)
Combat 37m ago
UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo Picks
Vacant UFC Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (17-1) vs. Joseph Benavidez (28-5) Luke (…)
Combat 50m ago
Fight of the Day: Joe Louis vs. Max Baer
Date: September 24, 1935 Card: Championship(s): (…)
MMA 1hr ago
Figueiredo Badly Misses Weight, Not Eligible to Win Title
Oct 12, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Deiveson Figueiredo (red gloves) reacts against Tim Elliott (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Amalie (…)
NHL 1hr ago
Bobby Ryan records fifth career NHL hat trick
Ottawa Senators left winger Bobby Ryan of Cherry Hills, NJ recorded his fifth National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. Ryan scored (…)
Hoops Manifesto 1hr ago
NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Hassan Whiteside
Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out (…)
Celtics 1hr ago
Your Morning Dump... Where the C's are back home again and ready to roll
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
NHL 3hr ago
Dominik Kubalik registers first NHL career hat trick
The great rookie season for Chicago Blackhawks left winger Dominik Kubalik is continuing. On Thursday, Kubalik notched his first National (…)
NFL 5hr ago
Three Reasons the Packers Should Draft an ILB In Round 1
The Green Bay Packers are presently at the NFL Scouting Combine interviewing potential draft picks and determining which players would (…)
